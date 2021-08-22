CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says one person is dead and another is injured after a crash involving two motorcycles and one car Saturday.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved three vehicles. Troopers say the teen driver of a Kia Sudan was traveling west on Ellis Ferry Road. Two motorcycles were traveling east on Ellis Ferry Road when the sudan attempted to turn left from Ellis Ferry onto Oak Ridge Road, says Troopers.
This is when the two motorcycles hit the sudan.
According to Coroner Dennis Fowler, 34-year-old Steven Prince was driving a motorcycle, was ejected on impact and died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.
Troopers say the driver of the second motorcycle was wearing a helmet, was not ejected, but was injured.
Fowler says the driver of the second motorcycle was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
