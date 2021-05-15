UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Coroner's Office says they've identified the victim killed during a fatal crash on Sardis Road in Union.
The Union County Coroner's office says that the collision occurred at around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday. They identified the victim as 18-year-old Tabarious Diaz’Juan Hill from Union, SC.
Master Trooper J.G. Miller, from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, says that the crash only involved one vehicle with one person inside.
According to Miller, the driver was traveling west on Sardis Road when they traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. He adds that the driver was taken to the hospital where they passed away.
The Union County Coroner's Office says they later responded to the situation. The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.
This situation is currently developing. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
