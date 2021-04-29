Joanna, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens' County Coroner's office says they are on the scene of a potentially fatal four wheeler accident near Milton road in Joanna.
This is all of the confirmed details that we have at this time. We will update this story as the situation develops.
