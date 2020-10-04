GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says they're investigating after an entrapped person died in a house fire Saturday afternoon.
According to coroner Dennis Fowler, the fire broke out at 4:20 p.m. at a home along the 700 block of 4th Street. Not many details were available as of noon Sunday, but Gaffney City FD's Facebook page confirmed the active investigation.
GCFD notes Cherokee County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the fire as well. We have reached out to both agencies for comment.
