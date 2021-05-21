SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced on Friday that they identified skeletal remains found over a year ago near New Cut Road in Spartanburg, SC.
Spartanburg County Coroner, Rusty Clevenger says they identified the deceased as Edwin Banegas-Santos of Spartanburg, SC. He adds that this finding comes after intense forensic testing.
According to Coroner Clevenger, Banegas-Santos was reported as a missing person on August 31, 2018, and would have been 26 years of age.
Banegas-Santos was identified through mitochondrial DNA, the help of the Coroner’s Office’s cold case investigator and assistance from investigators of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
