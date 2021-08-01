OCONEE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office says a woman has died after a car crash near Walhalla on Sunday.
According to Coroner Karl Addis, the victim was identified as 70-year-old Aida Esther Rivera Ramos of Seneca.
Addis says the crash happened at 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Highway 11 and Bear Swamp Road.
Ramos died in the emergency room at Oconee Memorial Hospital, says Addis.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
