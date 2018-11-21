FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Fire Department said a woman was airlifted to the hospital after a fire at a home on Woodland Drive Wednesday.
Firefighters said a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. The man was able to make it out but the woman got stuck.
Firefighters were able to get the woman out and said she was transported via helicopter.
On Thursday, Greenville County coroner Kent Dill confirmed to FOX Carolina that there was a death associated with the fire, later releasing that 52-year-old Elizabeth Scott died at the burn unit in Augusta, Georgia.
According to Dill, Scott's cause of death is still pending. She was initially taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment, then flown to Augusta. She died while in treatment.
No firefighters were hurt battling the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by SLED, Fountain Inn PD, and the coroner's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.