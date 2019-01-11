Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Need to feed a small army but do not know where to start?
Costco has you covered with their 27-pound tub of mac and cheese. The bucket of mac and cheese has a 20-year shelf life and holds 180 servings of the cheesy goodness.
The six gallon bucket costs $89.99 and can be delivered to your door in just five to seven business days.
Per one customer review, it is reportedly surprisingly good, "Honestly, I was expecting something that tasted horrible," the commenter wrote. "I was surprised to find out that it was very good."
More on the product can be found here:
