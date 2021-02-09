GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Helmet Albrecht, an infectious disease expert with PRISMA Health and the USC School of Medicine, says that the data is clear: smoking kills, but it kills even more swiftly when coupled with Covid.
“About a 35-year-old smoker will have the same risk as a 70-year-old non-smoker" Albrecht told FOX Carolina.
He says smoking affects multiple organs, but especially the lungs, the same primary organ affected by COVID-19.
“Most smokers, even if they don’t have symptoms, have a significantly lower reserve," he explained.
That means the time it takes to go from being a little sick to being on a ventilator and possibly dying is also significantly shortened. He says that’s why, when it comes to phase 1C, and debates surrounding certain underlying conditions, doctors are trying to make it a discussion of risk, as opposed to one of subjective judgment.
“If your vaccine allocation is based on who is at the highest risk, this is not an ethical question, but a risk question," Albrecht said. “That is how the list is designed."
He says the same argument some may use against smokers being included in phase 1C could also apply to organ diseases caused by conditions like alcoholism or type 2 diabetes.
“It’s really hard," he said. “Do we not give a heart transplant to somebody who has eaten the wrong things?"
“There’s a lot of medical conditions that are self-induced, or lifestyle induced," Albrecht added.
He says the trying to pick off one group or another doesn’t get people anywhere in addressing the real solution to fighting the virus.
“In the end, as many vaccinated people we have is what will determine the outcome," Albrecht said.
His advice to smokers in the meantime?
“If you are a smoker please stop."
