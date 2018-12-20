Click here for updates on this story
Cudahy, WI (WDJT ) -- A Cudahy father and stepmother are facing several charges for torturing and abusing a 15-year-old girl.
According to a criminal complaint, Felicia and Kevin Boon locked the 15-year-old in her room at all times. She was forced to go to the bathroom in her room and was beaten for doing so. The victim was also deprived of food and water, sometimes only being allowed to eat once a day.
Court documents state the adults put three other children in the home in charge of the girl. The children poured hot and cold water on her, beat her with a metal pole and zip tied her to the bed posts.
Authorities say the victim was also choked with a cord and forced to eat food contaminated with her own waste.
On December 5, the victim was able to get out of her room and use a cellphone to call her aunt. The aunt then alerted police who found the victim in the home. Police say in the girl's bedroom was a bed frame, headboard, dresser and an ice cream container filled with urine. There were no clothes, pillows or blankets in the room. Authorities say there was also an alarm installed on the door to make sure the victim stayed in the bedroom. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for several injuries.
Kevin and Felicia Boon face six charges including physical abuse of a child, mental harm to a child, chronic neglect and false imprisonment.
