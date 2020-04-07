Covid-19 death rate rises in counties with high air pollution, study says

In this July 1998 file photo, traffic drives toward downtown Los Angeles on the 110 freeway as a curtain of smog shrouds the skyline. Southern California is having its smoggiest summer in nearly a decade and hospitals report an increase of people with breathing problems. You are more likely to die from Covid-19 if you live in a county in the United States with higher levels of long-term air pollution, according to new research released Tuesday by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.