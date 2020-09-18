Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott pulled up his jersey to reveal a new “Feed Me” tattoo on his stomach after scoring the first Cowboys touchdown of the season against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
The two-time rushing champion said he got the tattoo over the summer.
The message is obviously based on the slogan that grew out of Elliott’s spoon-feeding hand signal at the end of his first-down plays.
Elliott said it was “super painful” but it didn’t interrupt his attendance at summer throwing sessions at quarterback Dak Prescott’s house.
