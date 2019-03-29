Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - As you're heading out the door this morning, be aware that accidents on both I-85 northbound and southbound have traffic backing up in both directions.
According to traffic reporter Chris Scott, an accident just before the gateway project on the southbound side of I-85 had traffic at a virtual standstill and backed up over five miles stretching back to Brockman McClimon Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the left lane was completely blocked.
By 9 a.m. all lanes southbound were reopened, but moving slowly.
On the northbound side, multiple accidents, including one just past the gateway project has traffic backed up three to five miles stretching back to Laurens Road. At 7 a.m. the SCHP was reporting five accidents on the northbound side between the 52 and 54 mile markers, one of which was also blocking the left lane of traffic.
As of 9 a.m. all lanes were back open in that area and moving again.
