GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to put out a house fire in Greenville Co.
Crews are responding to a house located along E. Main Street.
We are working to learn the cause of the fire.
Stay tuned.
More news: Troopers responding to 18 wheeler that went down an embankment in Oconee Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.