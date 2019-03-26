Customer leaves $2,000 tip at restaurant

Click here for updates on this story
Waterville, ME (WMTW ) -- An incredible act of generosity by a customer at a Waterville restaurant is getting a lot of attention.
The Silver Street Tavern and Restaurant posted on Facebook Saturday night that a customer who came in for dinner left a $2,000 tip on a $48 bill.
The customer, who was not identified, asked that the money be divided among the employees who were working at the time.
The restaurant said the $2,000 was split among the 14 employees working, which is about $140 per person.
