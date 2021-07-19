BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announces that a former Buncombe County teacher pled guilty to two counts of Sex Act with Student Today.
Williams says that the suspect, Keith Grandy, was sentenced to 13-25 months of active imprisonment. He adds that this is the max sentence for his record-level.
Grandy was also ordered to register as a sex offender for thirty years and he must have no contact with the victim for the rest of his natural life.
We covered this story when Grandy was first arrested. That coverage can be found here: Deputies: Suspended teacher now faces a 3rd count of felony sex act with a student
