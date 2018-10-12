ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - District Attorney Todd Williams said a man may be deported to Mexico after he serves a prison sentence in North Carolina for taking indecent liberties with a child.
Ivan Ignacio Candido pleaded guilty to two counts and was sentenced to between 15 and 17 months in prison. The judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender.
Candido confessed to inappropriately touching two young girls. Williams said an investigation began in July 2017 after one of the victims reported to DSS that she awoke to find Williams touching her genitals and pleasuring himself.
