CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On the whole Clemson Football coach Dabo Swinney likes the shift in NCAA policy to allow athletes to benefit from the use of their "name, image, and likeness."
But there was a lot more to his answer tonight.
The NCAA has said they want to help athletes profit. Within the parameters of something called the "Collegiate Model," something that coach Swinney says he holds in high esteem.
The Collegiate Model has been around for decades, and part of it basically holds onto the idea that these college athletes are not employees of universities, but regular kids--students.
There's been a lot of talk in recent days about how the NCAA could possibly institute a policy where student athletes are eligible for things like sponsorship deals they can make money off of---while still adhereing to that collegiate model.
Coach Swinney says he's not sure what that'll look like, but he stands by what he's always said in the past.
"I'm always for the value of education and the collegiate experience--always have been, nothing has changed," said Swinney. "But I've always said i am 100% for ways to modernize the collegiate model. To modernize the scholarship. There's a way to make it all work--in a really positive way."
Swinney added he believes the collegiate model---and the values it preaches--are something the country, and the young men he coaches, need.
But he's all for his players being rewarded too. He says he looks forward to seeing how things are implemented.
There's going to be a lot of debate about these rules from now until 2021.
And remember: the NCAA is letting each division set their own guidelines. So rules--and how they're enforced--could look different at different levels of college athletics
