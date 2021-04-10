GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Multiple parts of the Upstate experienced noticeable damage as a result of storms in the area.
On Saturday afternoon, we received multiple damage reports in Seneca, including video of a possible microburst touching down.
(Video provided by Shaun Watkins and Maranatha Baptist Church)
Another video shows a car being moved significantly as a result of a large amount of wind in the area.
We also received a photo of a car flipped over in Seneca.
Parts of Greenville also experienced partial storm damage. Fire units responded along Earle St. on Saturday afternoon after severe weather in the area.
Storm damage along Earle St. in Greenville (FOX Carolina / April 10, 2021)
Greenville City Fire was seen responding near Bennett Ave. on Saturday evening.
Fire units respond along Stone Ave. in Greenville after storms in the area (FOX Carolina / April 10, 2021)
