Dave Ayres, 42, emergency goaltender and Zamboni driver gets win in NHL debut

Dave Ayres #90 of the Caroline Hurricanes plays the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at the Scotiabank Arena on February 22, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Carolina summoned the emergency backup goalie in the second period of a 6-1 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after both Hurricanes goaltenders James Reimer and Petr Mrazek went down to injuries.