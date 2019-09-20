New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he is ending his presidential campaign.
"I feel like I've contributed all I can to this primary election and it's clearly not my time," de Blasio said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "So I'm going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I'm going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people."
This story is breaking and will be updated.
