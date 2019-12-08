Dead baby found in restroom at Manila International Airport

A lifeless baby was found in a restroom of Manila's international airport on Sunday, the state-run Philippines National News Agency reported.
The baby, reported to be "a full-term baby girl" according to the Manila International Airport Authority, was found at about 7 a.m. local time with underwear wrapped around her neck, PNA reported.
The Authority's medical team provided the baby with basic life support even when she was seen "with no sign of life."
Police in Manila are investigating the incident, and the airport authority has ordered that all CCTV from Terminal 3 be reviewed.
