Negotiators from General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative deal to end a 31-day strike by nearly 50,000 workers.
Details of the agreement were not immediately available. The deal was confirmed by Terry Dittes, the UAW's chief negotiator with GM.
The tentative agreement needs the approval of both union leadership as well as the rank-and-file union members at GM before it can take effect. UAW officials from across the country were already set to meet in Detroit on Thursday. That had been taken as a sign that the two sides were getting close to a deal.
It is not yet certain when workers will start returning to work at GM. The union statement say it will be decided at Thursday's meeting whether they should return to work or remain on strike until the rank-and-file ratification vote takes place.
