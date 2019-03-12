Woodfin, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Woodfin, North Carolina are investigating a death after a deputy with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office discovered a body in a vehicle.
According to police, around 12:07 p.m. on Monday, officers received the call of a deceased subject in the Ingles parking lot on Weaverville Road.
Police say the deputy called for medical help but that the victim, identified as Adam Bennett Stockley, 54, of Marshall, NC was pronounced dead on scene.
Police with the Woodfin Police Department say an autopsy on Stockley will be performed to determine the cause of death, however at this time, foul play is not suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.