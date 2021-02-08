ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it will continue to block middle seats through April to provide a bit more space between passengers. Delta announced Monday that it will limit capacity on all flights through April 30.
During the early days of the pandemic several U.S. airlines blocked seats, although United Airlines never did. The others that temporarily tried to separate passengers have since dropped the practice, at least in the main cabin, including Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska and American.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian says blocking some seats has helped his airline command higher ticket prices than United.
