People wait in line at a Delta Air Lines gate at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 it will continue to block some seats on all flights through spring break and Easter to provide a bit more space between passengers. The Atlanta-based airline announced that it will limit capacity on flights through April 30. Delta said it will block middle seats in most cabins although groups of three or more passengers can choose to sit together. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file)

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it will continue to block middle seats through April to provide a bit more space between passengers. Delta announced Monday that it will limit capacity on all flights through April 30.

During the early days of the pandemic several U.S. airlines blocked seats, although United Airlines never did. The others that temporarily tried to separate passengers have since dropped the practice, at least in the main cabin, including Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska and American.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says blocking some seats has helped his airline command higher ticket prices than United.

