Delta flight diverted to JFK Airport after nose caved in due to hail

Click here for updates on this story
New York (WLNY) -- A plane from Miami bound for LaGuardia Airport was diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport after being struck by hail.
Delta Air Lines flight 1076 from Palm Beach International landed safely at JFK at 6:55 p.m. Monday evening after reporting a problem with navigation equipment, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Photos show the plane’s nosed caved in.
“Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK out of an abundance of caution following a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and without incident and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft,” Delta said in a statement.
There were 43 passengers on board.
Despite early speculation that the damage may have been caused by a bird strike, Delta later said the impact was caused by hail.
A bird strike is what prompted the “Miracle On The Hudson,” when Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.