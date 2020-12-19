FILE - In this June 25, 2019, file photo, a FedEx delivery truck is loaded by an employee on the street in downtown Cincinnati. FedEx is off to a fast start during the holiday-shipping season. The company said Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, that its quarterly profit more than doubled to $1.23 billion. Revenue is up 19%, led by growth in its ground business that handles packages. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)