(AP) - FedEx is off to a fast start during the holiday-shipping season. The company said Thursday that its quarterly profit more than doubled to $1.23 billion.
Revenue is up 19%, led by growth in its ground business that handles packages.
The quarter ended Nov. 30, meaning that the figures reported Thursday captured only the start of the peak delivery period that runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas.
FedEx and rival United Parcel Service have been running at Christmas-like levels for several months already, as the pandemic causes people to do more of their routine shopping online.
