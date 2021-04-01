Sen. Lindsey Graham said he plans to fight calls for "assault weapon bans" and magazine capacity limits being called for by the Biden administration and the "radical" left

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - US Sen. Lindsey Graham has vowed to fight against President Biden's call to ban certain types of guns and end the sale of high-capacity magazines.

Biden issued a call to action to Congress to take up the issue of guns in America after the deadly spa shooting in Atlanta and the Colorado supermarket shootings, which took place less than a week apart in March.

“Democrats are basically declaring war on gun ownership," Graham said after making a visit to the Palmetto State Armory firing range on Woodruff Road in Greenville.

The US Senator took some shots at Palmetto State Armory before speaking out against Biden's call to ban 'assault rifles'

Graham said he will fight all calls to ban the guns being described as assault weapons, noting that he has an AR-15, and that no matter what laws Washington enacts, "the crooks are going to get a gun.”

“There is an effort to limit the number of bullets people can put in a magazine,” Graham continued. The senator said "criminals aren’t going to follow that rule" either.

Graham did say that he "would welcome the debate" on expanding background checks for firearms sales and says he has some ideas on how to strengthen them. Graham says he has legislation drafted that will "ensure that adjudications at a state level are enrolled in the background system," so even after charges are dropped, people with prior mental health issues can’t buy guns.

