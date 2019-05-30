GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a teenage girl who did not come home from school on Thursday was found safe on Friday.
Family said Alexandria Bowman, who goes by Ally, reportedly wen to a full day of classes at Woodmont High School, but did not get on the bus home after class. Her family says they have no means of contacting her as of now because she does not have a cell phone.
Ally is 15 years old. She has dirty blonde hair and light brown eyes. She stands at about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Her last known location was at Woodmont H.S.
Deputies said Friday afternoon that Ally was found and was safe.
