SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a mother and her boyfriend have been arrested after a six-year-old child was taken to the hospital on June 3 with a number of injuries.
Deputies said the boy’s mother took him to Urgent Care at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with complaints of arm and abdominal pain. However, deputies said doctors noticed the child was severely dehydrated and also observed numerous physical injuries, and when the mother’s account of how her son sustained these injuries didn’t corroborate with the physical evidence, the doctor immediately notified law enforcement and the Department of Social Services.
“A special victims unit investigator responded to the urgent care and interviewed the child, who disclosed his injuries were caused both by his mother and her boyfriend,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a news release. “The victim was transferred from urgent care to the emergency room, where it was discovered he had a dislocated shoulder and a fractured bone in his arm. The victim also had a severe burn on that same arm.”
Due to the severity of the burn, the boy was transferred to a hospital in Greenville and placed in DSS custody.
Deputies said warrants were signed for the mother and the boyfriend for unlawful neglect.
Johnathan Christopher Wilson was arrested Wednesday night and Samantha Ann Turner was arrested Wednesday around noon, deputies said.
Warrants state the injuries to the boy happened between May 31 and June 3.
