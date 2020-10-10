Click here for updates on this story
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -- Deputies on Friday night responded to a report of a shooting involving a 3-year-old, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The 3-year-old boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the sheriff's office says he reportedly shot himself in the head with a handgun.
Deputies said the incident occurred at a home in Aloha. No additional details were immediately released.
