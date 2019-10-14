LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man, who was possibly in the company of a formerly reported missing woman.
According to deputies, Laura Callett Kempster,19, was reported missing, but officials were able to make contact with her on Monday.
She was believed to be traveling with James Wilson Jr, who authorities are still looking for.
If anyone has information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or they can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
