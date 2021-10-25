ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies charged a suspect on Sunday night after he allegedly tried to break into a business, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they responded to Anderson Street in Piedmont after a business alarm went off. While Once they arrived at the scene, they found the shattered glass that caused the alarm to go off. During their investigation, deputies said they saw a vehicle pull out of the business.
They tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect continued to flee the scene. They pursued the car until deputies used a tire deflation device to force the suspect to stop. The suspect then left the vehicle and began to run away on foot, but he was quickly caught by a K-9 deputy.
Deputies identified the suspect as Dasurah Pulley from Fountain Inn. They later learned that Pulley's vehicle was stolen from Spartanburg County and had a stolen license plate from Laurens County.
Pully is currently at the detention center waiting on a bond hearing, according to deputies.
