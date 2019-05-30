SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County said a suspect faces multiple charges after a chase ended with a crash, leaving the suspect pinned under the vehicle.
Deputies said they were on patrol on Carolina Drive when they spotted a black Chevrolet Suburban with a driver who was watching deputies carefully. Deputies said the followed the vehicle onto Airport road and checked the license plate, which dispatchers advised had been reported stolen.
When another deputy approached the Surburban, deputies said they activated blue lights and the SUV fled, prompting a chase.
The vehicle reportedly ran a red light and continued at high speed until it struck a tree at the intersection of South Avenue and Lynne Road. The vehicle then flipped onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting the driver, deputies said.
Deputies said when they got to the car, the driver, Shawn Sage, was pinned under the vehicle from the waist down and was bleeding from cuts to his hands.
Deputies said Smith was reaching into the car and in the debris on the ground. They eventually found a 9mm pistol in the area where Sage was reaching.
The fire department was called in to free Sage from under the car and deputies said he was taken to the hospital.
Sage was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, driving without a license, and receiving stolen goods.
MORE NEWS - J.K. Rowling to release new Harry Potter stories next month
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.