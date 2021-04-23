FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina)- On Friday, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office announced that they arrested a man on drug trafficking charges.
Deputies say that the suspect, Jose Granja-Lopez, was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Trafficking in Heroin/Fentanyl, and Maintaining a Vehicle.
According to deputies, they responded to a call on Morningstar Lake Rd about a possible cardiac arrest when a disturbance occurred somewhere else on the property. After investigating the disturbance, deputies were informed that a large amount of Methamphetamine may be in a vehicle left on the property, still running, and left in gear.
Deputies and K9 Dabo confirmed that drugs were present on the property, and a search warrant was obtained. Deputies searched the car and discovered 704 grams of Methamphetamine and 114 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl, along with various other items of drug paraphernalia. According to deputies, the vehicle was in recent possession of Lopez.
Deputies say they obtained arrest warrants, and Lopez was later arrested. Lopez's bond was set at $350,000.00 secured.
