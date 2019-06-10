GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have issued more charges against a Greenville County man after they say another victim has come forward about time spent in his foster care.
Back in March of this year, 66 year-old Darrell Girardeau was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree.
Girardeau is accused of having inappropriate physical contact with a child under age 16 as he was entrusted as the child’s foster parent.
Multiple instances of inappropriate touching occurred between July 2015 and March 2016, according to warrants.
Back in March deputies said Girardeau had been a foster parent to around 30 children over the years and ask anyone else who may have been victimized by him to come forward.
Deputies say another victim did on April 29. Deputies launched an investigation and said that between January 2014 and August 2014, the child, who was in Girardeau's care, had been molested multiple times.
Last week Girardeau was charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor third degree and continues to be held in the Greenville County Detention Center. Deputies say he has been held there since his arrest in March.
The sheriff's office is still asking for anyone who was a victim to contact Investigator Lyda at 864-467-4702 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
