HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that they arrested a man for drug trafficking.
According to deputies, the suspect, Byron Antonio Gaines, was found to be in possession of a large amount of drugs. The items seized by deputies includes, four hundred and twenty-four (424) grams of Methamphetamine, one thousand and seventy-eight (1078) dosage units of MDMA/Ecstasy, sixteen (16) grams of Crack Cocaine, ten (10) grams of Cocaine three (3) grams of Fentanyl, fifty-three grams of Marijuana/THC Products and $4,550.00 of United States currency
Detectives with the Henderson County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant on Fruitland Road in Hendersonville, NC. The search warrant was executed as a result of an investigation on the suspect.
Deputies say that Gaines is facing charges including; Trafficking in Methamphetamine Lvl3, Trafficking in MDMA Lvl1, Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule 2 Controlled Substance x3, Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Schedule 6 Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Dwelling
Gains is currently held on a $1,157,000.00 secured bond.
Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2954
