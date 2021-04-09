GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are trying to identify a suspect that robbed a convenience store.
Deputies say that the suspect robbed the Spinx convenience store located at 400 Haywood Road.
According to deputies, the suspect was seen driving off in the truck pictured below. Deputies add that the vehicle is possibly stolen.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
