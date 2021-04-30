RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says a joint operation led to a large seizure of meth and firearms on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, several agencies assisted in serving a search warrant at a home on Graham Farm Trail in Forest City. During the search, approximately 349 grams of meth, a 9mm pistol, 895 dollars, 6.77 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Deputies said the suspect, Brian Keith Cole, was arrested for his two outstanding warrants, DV protective order violation and misdemeanor probation violation, and additionally charged with the following:

Firearm by Felon

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana

Drug Paraphernalia

During the search of the property, deputies said a woman, Marcy Dawn Vickers who is a suspect in an ongoing federal investigation, pulled into the driveway. A K9 deputy was deployed to sniff the car and approximately 1135 grams of Methamphetamine along with 7,110 dollars were located in Vickers' car. She was released on scene.

The sheriff's office said on Wednesday, Cole received a total bond of $292,500.00 secured in a court appearance and is being considered by Department of Homeland Security for Federal prosecution.

This joint operation between Forest City Police Department and Rutherford County Sheriff Office was assisted by the Department of Homeland Security (HSI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

