SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that they arrested a man for second-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.
Deputies say that the suspect, Rusty Shane Teague, engaged in sexual battery with a victim between fourteen and sixteen years old. Deputies add that Teague is older than the victim and in the position to coerce the victim.
According to deputies, the arrest warrant is based on a police investigation.
This story may be updated as more details are released.
