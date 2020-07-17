FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina)- Laurens County deputies are searching for a man who ran off on foot after leading them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Deputies said they attempted to pull over a vehicle on Chapman Road around 7 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle ran a stop sign. The driver did not stop, leading to a chase that continued onto Liberty Church Road, where the vehicle hit a traffic sign. Deputies said the driver then got out and ran into the woods.
The driver was later identified as Matthew Leo Legette and is still wanted as of Friday morning.
Deputies said warrants have been signed charging Legette with Failure to stop for blue lights, Driving under suspension, Possession of Meth, and Receiving stolen goods.
The vehicle had been stolen out of Simpsonville, deputies said.
Anyone who sees Legette or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at (864) 68-CRIME or Laurens County Dispatch (864) 984-2523.
