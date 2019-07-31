WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies said they are trying to track down the driver of a Ford Explorer that caught fire with a marijuana plant inside.
The fire happened on Fire Station Road Tuesday night.
Deputies said firefighters arrived first and pulled a bucket from the vehicle that had what appeared to be a marijuana plant growing in it.
Deputies said the Ford Explorer had a stolen license plate on it.
Deputies said they were able to track down a possible owner but that person claimed to have sold it last year to another person in Georgia.
The plant was placed into evidence for destruction, deputies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.