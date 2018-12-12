MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County deputies have asked for help locating a fugitive parolee and convicted sex offender.
Deputies said they are searching for 33-year-old Joshua Kyle Martin, whose last known address was on Mackey Farm Drive in Old Fort. Martin was charged with a felony sex offender registry violation due to failure to report his new address. He is also wanted for a parole violation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Deputies said they’ve learned that Martin moved on Thanksgiving and did not notify officials of his new address within three days of the move, as required by law.
Martin was convicted of four counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in McDowell County on Feb. 10, 2015. Deputies said he was sentenced to one year and five months in prison but was was released on Aug. 31, 2015 and registered as a sex offender on Sept. 1, 2015.
Anyone with information onMartin’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237 or Probation/Parole Officer Anna Cable at 828-652-5085.
