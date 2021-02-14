RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office say that one person was shot on Sunday during an altercation at a residence on Ferry Rd.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both parties involved in the incident know each other, according to deputies.
RCSO says that the incident is still under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Police say Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.