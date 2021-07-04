SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a shooting that injured one victim on July 4, 2021.
Deputies say they responded to the report of a shooting at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found one individual that had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, according to deputies. Deputies also located the suspect allegedly responsible for the shooting.
The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, according to deputies.
The alleged shooter was taken into custody, according to deputies.
Deputies say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
