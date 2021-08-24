GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County dispatch says that deputies are responding to a shooting along Buncombe Road in Greenville, SC.
Dispatch says that there is at least one gunshot victim but they could not confirm how many people were injured during the situation.
We are working to learn more about this situation. We will update this story as we get more details.
