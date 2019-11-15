ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a Roebuck man is in jail Friday, accused of using a child for his own sexual gratification.
Deputies say 23-year-old Cody Steven Ogg is charged with both 2nd and 3rd degree counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to warrants obtained by FOX Carolina, Ogg allegedly committed the lewd acts during March and April of 2019. An investigative report indicates the victim claims Ogg forced the victim to touch his genitals.
Ogg remains behind bars with bonds totaling $40,000.
