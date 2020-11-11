Dylan Conley

Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office 

ELLENBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a missing 17-year-old boy.

Deputies said Dylan Leonard Conley is 5’10” tall, weighs, 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. The boy was last seen wearing a black hoodie or blue puffy jacket and black pants.

The boy was last seen walking on Cub Creek Road in Ellenboro Wednesday morning

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rutherford County 911 Communication Center (828) 286-2911.  

