ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigation after two juveniles have been reported as runaways, according to social media.
Cameron Aiken and Thomas Turner both left an address in Central and have yet to return.
Cameron is around 5'8, and 170 pounds, and was seen wearing orange Clemson hoodie, black sweatpants and crocs with rainbow straps. It was unknown what Thomas was wearing when he was last seen.
Thomas is 6'1 and around 150 pounds. He also has a nose ring.
If you see either Cameron or Thomas, please call us at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2020-25592.
