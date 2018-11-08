MARSHALL, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect accused of authoring a social media post that caused schools to go on lockdown was arrested Thursday.
Deputies said they received several phone calls in reference to a social media post that had been circulated through various social media sites by students in multiple Western North Carolina school districts.
Deputies said the suspect was identified as Patrick Colby Banks.
Deputies said he was located in Marshall and arrested following a traffic stop. Banks was charged with disorderly conduct.
Dr. Will Hoffman, Superintendent of Madison County Schools released this statement on the matter:
“We were made aware of an unspecified threat, not against any of our schools, on social media late this morning. Madison County Sheriff's Department informed us that the suspect was apprehended at approximately 11:30 AM. The individual is not a student of Madison County Schools. We want to assure the public that we take student safety very seriously and work hand-in-hand with Madison County law enforcement anytime a potentially serious issue arises. We know of no current safety issues in Madison County Schools.”
